NEW YORK - La Nina conditions have developed — and forecasters say there's a nearly 90% chance they'll stick around for much of the winter season. "La Nina is below normal water that develops basically just off the Mexican and South American coast all the way to the dateline, which is about 180 degrees latitude," Steven DiMartino, the owner of NY NJ PA Weather, told FOX 5 NY. "What it does is it alters the weather pattern."

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 20 HOURS AGO