Natomas hotel to transform into a homeless shelter

 6 days ago
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento City Council voted Tuesday to transform a hotel in north Natomas into a shelter for families and people experiencing homelessness. According to a news release from the Mayor's office, the city council voted to put in an application to the California Department of Housing and Community Development for $35 million in funds through the state’s Homekey program. They also approved $9 million for the project from its American Rescue Plan stimulus funding and its federal Community Development Block Grant funds.

