Album Premiere: Star Rover LP by Star Rover

Irene Jansen of Karma and Ayreon has been revealed as one of the vocalists appearing on the new Star One album by Arjen Lucassen. Lucassen is the mastermind behind Ayreon, and is releasing the first new Star One album in over 10 years. The album, Revel In Time, is due out on February 18 via InsideOut Music. Available for pre-order on December 17, the album will come as Ltd. 2CD Digipak, Ltd. Deluxe 3CD+Blu-Ray Artbook (incl. a poster of the cover artwork), and as 180g Gatefold 2LP (incl. the album on CD & an LP-Booklet). CD2 features alternate versions of the same songs as CD1, but with different vocalists. Also available will be a 5.1 mix, a high-res audio version, and an exclusive, hour-long Behind The Scenes video, on the Blu-ray included in the Artbook. Arjen uses a different singer for each song, and those singers as well as the instrumentalists are being revealed on Arjen’s Facebook page.
