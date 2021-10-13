County Health Officials Report 580 New COVID-19 Cases, 13 More Deaths

A San Diego firefighter gets a COVID-vaccine. Image from HHSA video

The San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency reported 580 new cases of COVID-19 and 13 additional virus-related deaths Tuesday.

The number of COVID patients in county hospitals increased from 268 on Monday to 290, with 81 of those patients in intensive care, according to the latest state figures.

Tuesday’s data brought the county’s cumulative coronavirus totals to 362,293 cases and 4,137 deaths since the pandemic began.

A total of 15,056 new tests were logged by the county on Tuesday, and the percentage of positive cases over the past 14 days was 2.8%.

On the vaccine front, more than 4.82 million COVID vaccine doses have been administered in San Diego County, with 2.48 million people — or 88.7% of eligible county residents — having received at least one dose. Fully vaccinated county residents number more than 2.22 million, or around 79.4% of the county’s eligible population, according to most recent reports.

A list of vaccination locations and more information is available at coronavirus-sd.com/vaccine.

City News Service contributed to this report.