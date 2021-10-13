CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
DC's Stargirl: Jonathan Cake Tease The Shade's Duality After "Summer School: Chapter Ten"

By Nicole Drum
ComicBook
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis season on DC's Stargirl, the heroes have found themselves dealing with not just the fallout from their defeat of the Injustice Society at the end of Season 1, but a terrifying new threat in the form of Eclipso (Nick Tarabay). As fans have seen in recent episodes, Eclipso is a truly terrifying foe, and dealing with him before tore the original JSA apart. However, the young heroes have been getting a bit of an assist of sorts from another presumed foe, The Shade, but this week, what seemed like a turning point in the fight against Eclipso ended in horrifying tragedy - a tragedy that may shape things between the JSA and The Shade going forward. Jonathan Cake, who brings the mysterious villain to life on The CW series, sat down with ComicBook.com to talk about how that shocking development in this week's "Summer School: Chapter Ten" will impact things going forward as well as opened up a bit about the moral ambiguity of the character and his endgame.

