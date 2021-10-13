Severe Weather Statement issued for Blaine, Custer, Dewey by NWS
Effective: 2021-10-12 20:41:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-12 21:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Blaine; Custer; Dewey THE TORNADO WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN CUSTER...SOUTHWESTERN BLAINE AND SOUTHEASTERN DEWEY COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 845 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning appears unlikely to producing a tornado. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. Damaging winds and large hail are still possible.alerts.weather.gov
