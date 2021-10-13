CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Outdoor game in Tampa might not be doable, Gary Bettman says

By WFLA 8 On Your Side Staff
WFLA
WFLA
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jmkN8_0cPQjhzm00

TAMPA (WFLA) – NHL commissioner Gary Bettman who was in attendance for the regular-season opener between the back-to-back Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning and the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday night, said the NHL is intrigued and looks periodically at the possibility of holding an outdoor game in Tampa.

However, Bettman wonders if a game could work in the Florida heat.

“Do I think Tampa, is a market that can host this kind of major event? The answer’s yes,” Bettman said before Tuesday’s opener. “Do I think the support this club would get for an outdoor game would be phenomenal? The answer is yes. Do I have severe weather concerns? The answer is yes.”

‘His words are garbage’: Gabby Petito’s mother responds to Laundrie lawyer statement

The Lightning will play outdoors for the first time ever in 2022 as part of the National Hockey League’s Stadium Series against the Nashville Predators at Nissan Stadium in Nashville on Feb. 26, 2022.

The game will be the first outdoor game for the Lightning and the second for the Predators.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 0

Related
markerzone.com

NHL COMMISSIONER GARY BETTMAN ADDRESSES BOTH THE ROBIN LEHNER AND JACK EICHEL SITUATIONS

Gary Bettman, Commissioner of the NHL, has had his say on both the Jack Eichel and Robin Lehner situations currently catching the attention of fans. Eichel is, of course, stuck in a dispute with the Buffalo Sabres over the type of surgery he should have on his neck, while Lehner created a firestorm on Twitter over the weekend by accusing NHL teams of handing out prescription drugs to players without a prescription.
NHL
sportspromedia.com

NHL to generate “well into US$5bn” in revenue for 2021/22 season, says Gary Bettman

Projection dependent on NHL season not being affected by pandemic. League has signed new lucrative US broadcast rights deals and opened up sponsorship inventory to offset losses. The National Hockey League’s (NHL) commissioner Gary Bettman expects the competition to generate more than US$5 billion in revenue during the 2021/22 season.
NHL
fox40jackson.com

Justin Bieber to be part of NHL’s opening night, Gary Bettman says

Justin Bieber is set to be a part of the NHL’s opening night as the league begins the 2021-22 season. Bieber, who is a huge Toronto Maple Leafs fan, will be introducing some of the games on the schedule, NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said on ABC’s “Good Morning America” on Monday.
NHL
KEYT

NHL commissioner Bettman says just 4 players unvaccinated

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said the league has only four unvaccinated players as it opens up the 2021-22 season. Bettman was in attendance for the regular-season opener between the back to back Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning and the Pittsburgh Penguins. Bettman said NHL officials and all the personnel that come into contact with the players are vaccinated. The Lightning have expressed a continuing interest in hosting an outdoor game but Bettman said the weather in Florida remains a challenge to pulling it off.
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
NHL

NHL down to four players not vaccinated for COVID-19, Bettman says

TAMPA -- The NHL is down to four players who have not received the vaccination for COVID-19, Commissioner Gary Bettman said prior to the season-opening game between the Tampa Bay Lightning and Pittsburgh Penguins at Amalie Arena on Tuesday. "Our vaccination rate is incredible," Commissioner Bettman said. "Four players, not...
NHL
NBC Sports

Ovechkin 'is a wonder': Gary Bettman on the Gretzky chase

With his two goals on Wednesday, Alex Ovechkin continues his historic climb on the all-time goals list. He now has 732 career goals which pulls him ahead of Marcel Dionne for fifth all-time. Only four players in the history of the NHL have scored more: Brett Hull (741), Jaromir Jagr (766), Gordie Howe (801) and, of course, Wayne Gretzky (894).
NHL
Yardbarker

What Cris Collinsworth said about female football fans in Pittsburgh

The Pittsburgh Steelers hosted the Seattle Seahawks on “Sunday Night Football” on NBC in Week 6. The game was called by Mike Tirico (in place of Al Michaels), and Cris Collinsworth. Last year, the two called a game in December in Pittsburgh between the Steelers and Ravens. That game was...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gary Bettman
FanSided

Watch: Flyers, Kraken get into epic on-ice brawl

Many hands were thrown during Monday night’s game between the Philadelphia Flyers and Seattle Kraken. After earning their very first win of their existence on Oct. 14 against the Nashville Predators, the Seattle Kraken lost 2-1 in overtime to the Columbus Blue Jackets two nights later. The Kraken attempted to get back in the win column against the Philadelphia Flyers, head coach Dave Hakstol’s former team, on Monday night.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stanley Cup#The Nashville Predators#The Associated Press
ESPN

Tampa Bay will face Boston in the first game of the ALDS

LINE: Rays -161, Red Sox +140; over/under is 8 runs. BOTTOM LINE: Shane McClanahan and Tampa Bay will play Boston in Game 1 of the ALDS. The Rays were 52-29 on their home turf in 2021. The Red Sox went 43-38 in road games in 2021. Boston has a team...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Tampa Bay Lightning
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
National Hockey League
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Pittsburgh Penguins
NewsBreak
Sports
College Football News

Miami vs Tampa Bay Prediction, Game Preview

Miami vs Tampa Bay prediction, game preview, how to watch: Sunday, October 10. Record: Miami (1-3), Tampa Bay (3-1) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. Miami has a problem against teams that run well, and that’s not Tampa Bay. That’s not to say the Dolphin secondary...
NFL
southernillinoisnow.com

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman shares details about the upcoming NHL season

(NEW YORK) — Hockey fans can expect new viewing platforms and updates when they watch games this season. ABC, ESPN, ESPN+ and Hulu are changing the way fans can watch their favorite sport while introducing it to everyone in an exciting way. Watch the full interview from Good Morning America:
NHL
WFLA

WFLA

4K+
Followers
959
Post
729K+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy