Chicago-based services firm Bradford Allen has expanded with the opening of a New York office and the strategic hiring of industry veteran Glenn Isaacson as president of the New York office. Bradford Allen NEW York represents a return to Manhattan for the firm’s principals and founders Jeffrey Bernstein and Laurence Elbaum, who began their real estate careers as a team at Walter & Samuels in 1992 and then at the Edward S. Gordon Company and Insignia/ESG.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO