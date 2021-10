Ovechkin 'is a wonder': Gary Bettman on the Gretzky chase originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. With his two goals on Wednesday, Alex Ovechkin continues his historic climb on the all-time goals list. He now has 732 career goals which pulls him ahead of Marcel Dionne for fifth all-time. Only four players in the history of the NHL have scored more: Brett Hull (741), Jaromir Jagr (766), Gordie Howe (801) and, of course, Wayne Gretzky (894).

NHL ・ 5 DAYS AGO