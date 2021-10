Remember when I was rejoicing that even though we had to endure a pandemic, at least we had wine?. If you’ve turned on your television, you’ve heard about supply-chain issues. Every night on the national news, we are being told that this year, the shelves will be bare, and the Grinch may very well steal Christmas. While parents everywhere are panicking about the list of unattainable toys their children are asking Santa to bring them, there is an even more frightening scenario looming: a wine shortage.

