Rob Gronkowski (ribs) reportedly ruled out for Buccaneers in Week 6

By Sean Montiel
 6 days ago

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski has been ruled out of the team's Week 6 game against the Philadelphia Eagles, according to Jordan Schultz of Boardroom. This would track, after Gronk didn't practice on Tuesday ahead of Thursday Night Football in Philadelphia. The superstar tight end is recovering from broken ribs and a punctured lung, and while it seems as though he is closing in on a return to the field, that will not happen this week. Expect O.J. Howard and Cameron Brate to see heavier workloads once again.

Rob Gronkowski
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Philadelphia Eagles
