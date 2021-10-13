CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anthony Miller signs with Steelers' practice squad

By Sean Montiel
numberfire.com
 6 days ago

Wide Receiver Anthony Miller has signed a deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers, as the team announced he will join the practice squad. Miller was recently released by the Houston Texans, and he's quickly found a new home. He's joining the practice squad for now, but with JuJu Smith-Schuster undergoing season-ending surgery, that opens up a clear vacancy for Miller. Keep an eye on the team's official transactions over the next few days, as Miller could feasibly find himself active for the team's Week 6 game against the Seattle Seahawks.

