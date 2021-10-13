CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie County, PA

Erie County Council approves $250,000 in funding for Erie County Landbank

By Jordana Elder
Taking care of blight in Erie will continue with the help of some extra funding.

Erie County Council voted unanimously to give the Erie County Land Bank $250,000 in already available funds.

A demolition fee fund was started in 2018 for the recorder of deeds of a county to collect a fee of no more than $15 for each deed and mortgage reported.

The fees are then used for the demolition of blighted properties.

The money will help meet the land bank’s $400,000 budget for 2021.

