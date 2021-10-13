Urías makes diving catch in G4 -- or does he?
ATLANTA -- It looked like a heck of a highlight-reel catch. Brewers catcher Omar Narváez ripped off his mask and charged toward the on-deck circle near the visitors' dugout as he pursued Adam Duvall's popup in foul territory in the fourth inning of Game 4 of the National League Division Series on Tuesday at Truist Park. Narváez extended his glove at the last second and appeared to catch the ball, but as he pulled his left arm back, the ball popped out. Milwaukee third baseman Luis Urías, however, was in the perfect spot to make a diving catch before the ball hit the ground.
