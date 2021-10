NORMAN, Okla. — The time has arrived, the biggest week of the regular season. Oklahoma and Texas are set to do battle in the 117th edition of the Red River Showdown. The Sooners arrive at a perfect 5-0 and 2-0 in Big 12 play, while the Longhorns show up at 4-1 overall and 2-0 in Big 12 play. That's after the Sooners snapped a two-game losing streak to Kansas State over the weekend, winning 37-31 in order to do so.

