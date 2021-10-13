CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Sen. Tim Scott gives early nod to McMaster in governor race

By The Associated Press, MEG KINNARD
 6 days ago

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – U.S. Sen. Tim Scott didn’t endorse a primary candidate in South Carolina’s 2018 gubernatorial race. But for 2022, he’s offering an early nod to incumbent Republican Gov. Henry McMaster.

Next month, Scott is the special guest at a fundraiser for McMaster’s reelection campaign, according to an invitation obtained by The Associated Press.

Scott didn’t endorse a candidate in the 2018 GOP gubernatorial primary, when three candidates challenged McMaster.

McMaster has yet to draw a primary opponent with significant fundraising, though Greenville businessman John Warren — who largely self-funded his campaign and forced McMaster into a runoff in 2018 — hasn’t yet ruled out the possibility of a repeat performance.

Scott has already been endorsed by McMaster in that race.

Michael Roberts
6d ago

Scott and mcmaster both are absolutely USELESS to south Carolinians!!! hope they both lose their next election!!!

Nanny
6d ago

I like Tim Scott. He is and has always been for the people of South Carolina. He is one of the hardest working people you will ever meet. He is a wonderful person. People need to stop trying to use his race to promote their racist agenda. That man isn’t a color, he is an awesome human being. South Carolina and it’s people are blessed to have him. Mr. Scott and Governor McMaster work hard for South Carolinian’s.

Al OKelley
6d ago

Not voting for either again! Time for new Patriot blood in office! 😡😡🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸

