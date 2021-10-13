CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sporting KC Show Podcast presented by Michelob Ultra covers the latest USMNT and MLS storylines

Cover picture for the articleRunning throughout the season on Sports Radio 810 WHB, the Sporting Kansas City Show presented by Michelob Ultra is available on several podcast hubs such as Spotify and iTunes as well as SportingKC.com. With Nate Bukaty, Aly Trost and Conall McCourt hosting the weekly program, Sporting fans have a place to go to catch up on club storylines, guest interviews and more.

Sporting KC player suspended for rest of season after betting on MLS games

Sporting Kansas City midfielder Felipe Hernandez has been suspended for the remainder of the 2021 MLS season without pay after he revealed to the league that he had been betting on MLS games. The league said Friday in a statement that Hernandez came to Sporting Kansas City officials and said...
mnufc.com

Storylines Presented by BMW | #MINvCOL

TURNAROUND, BRIGHT EYES: As evidenced by the results since he’s taken the helm, Colorado Rapids Head Coach Robin Fraser is exactly the kind of coach the team needed at exactly the right time. In 2019, the Rapids were trying to pull off the monumental task of transitioning the franchise out of the Tim Howard era and into whatever came next. Anthony Hudson’s disastrous tenure as head coach (8-26-9) came to an end midway through the season following remarks where he bemoaned the lack of marquee players on the team and the overall poor quality of the roster. Following Conor Casey’s interim tenure, Fraser was brought in from Toronto FC and sparked an immediate three-game win streak and won five of their last seven, narrowly missing the playoffs with a roster not that much different from the one Hudson had whinged about. In 2020, Colorado finished fifth in the Western Conference, only to be brought low by Minnesota United in the Round One at Allianz Field. This year, they’re a top three team in the conference and look pretty comfortable there — certainly more comfortable than the sagging LA Galaxy did. Fraser has molded a roster founded on the steady hand of captain and holding midfielder Jack Price into a fun, exciting side packed with young talent from Cole Bassett to Jonathan Lewis to recent international signing Lucas Esteves. The Rapids will come into this week’s matchup in Saint Paul not only with the goal of solidifying that homefield advantage in Round One this year, but also looking for a bit of payback for their ignominious exit last year at the hands of the Loons.
Does Ricardo Pepi Have Staying Power as the USMNT’s Latest No. 9?

He did it all against Honduras. To earn that opportunity, he turned heads in MLS. Next up for Ricardo Pepi: proving it’s sustainable on the international stage. That begins tonight in Texas against Jamaica. In the battle over dual-national players, especially when it comes to players with eligibility for Mexico...
Gregg Berhalter, Ricardo Pepi react to teen’s latest USMNT heroics

Gregg Berhalter was thrilled with his young, shorthanded United States men’s national team’s performance in a 2-0 win over Jamaica on Thursday in a World Cup qualifier, but he’s going to make sure that youth doesn’t slip into any sort of comfort zone with eight points through four matches. “When...
Sporting KC midfielder suspended for betting on MLS games

Sporting Kansas City midfielder Felipe Hernandez has been suspended for the remainder of the 2021 season for betting on a pair of MLS games, the league announced on Friday. The 23-year-old disclosed to Sporting Kansas City members of staff earlier this year that he feared for his own safety due to the status of his gambling debts. An investigation into Hernandez’s activity later revealed that he had previously placed online bets on a pair of MLS games, neither of which involved his team.
Johnny Russell talks new contract, blistering form on 610 Sports Radio's Nutmeg Podcast

Sporting KC captain Johnny Russell is in the midst of his best scoring form of the season, bagging goals in five straight games to take his tally to 10 on the season - tying his season high with Sporting from 2018. Ahead of Sunday night's road match with Vancouver Whitecaps FC, Russell joined Rob Brenton from 610 Sports Radio to discuss a host of topics on The Nutmeg Podcast.
Playoff Scenarios: How Sporting can clinch a postseason berth on Sunday

Locked in a heated race for first place in the Western Conference, Sporting Kansas City can punch their postseason ticket as soon as Sunday night when the club visits Vancouver Whitecaps FC at BC Place. The math here is simple: with a win or a draw against Vancouver, Sporting will...
Recap: Kinda collects fifth cap as Israel wins World Cup qualifier

Sporting Kansas City midfielder Gadi Kinda earned his fifth career international cap on Tuesday, playing 27 minutes as a second-half substitute in Israel's 2-1 victory over Moldova in FIFA World Cup qualifying at The Turner Stadium in Be'er Sheva. Kinda entered the match in the 63rd minute and came close...
USL Issues Fine, Forfeit to Sporting Kansas City II for Ineligible Player

The USL Championship announced on Thursday that an ineligible player played for Sporting Kansas City II on Wednesday night against Atlanta United 2. SKC II midfielder Jake Davis was scheduled to serve a one-game suspension for caution accumulation during the contest but instead played the full 90 minutes. As a...
Recap: Ozzie Cisneros scores game-winner as Sporting Kansas City II earns 1-0 victory over Atlanta United 2 in home finale

An update on the status of this result can be found here. Sporting Kansas City II (5-17-8, 23 points) earned an entertaining 1-0 victory over Atlanta United 2 (7-13-10, 31 pts.) at Children’s Mercy Park on Wednesday night. In what was the team’s home finale in 2021, Sporting KC Academy product Ozzie Cisneros scored the only goal of the game midway through the second half to secure all three points for Paulo Nagamura’s side.
Sporting KC II Win Home Finale

Sporting KC II (5-17-8) closed out the home portion of their 2021 season with a 1-0 win over Atlanta United (7-13-10) on Wednesday night at Children’s Mercy Park. The early going to the game set the tone for what turned into a very open game. Just four minutes in, Enoch Mushagalusa was played in behind Atlanta’s defense but his shot was right at Vicente Reyes, who smothered the shot. Kansas City continued to have the better of the play and creating the better chances but lacked the finishing touch. Mataeo Bunbury had a chance go just wide, while Jake Davis came within inches of scoring his third goal from outside the box in two games as he hit the cross bar in the 19th minute.
Build KCI Match Preview: Sporting eyes playoff berth Sunday at Vancouver

How to Watch | Five Things to Know | By the Numbers | Match Notes. Sporting KC app | BallySports.com | MatchCenter | Media Assets. Following a restful week off, second-place Sporting Kansas City (15-6-7, 52 points) will continue their push to the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs on Sunday night when the club visits eighth-place Vancouver Whitecaps FC (9-9-10, 37 points) at BC Place.
KC2026 World Cup bid announces FIFA venue visit on Oct. 21

The KC2026 bid to bring the 2026 FIFA World Cup to Kansas City has announced the anticipated arrival of a delegation from FIFA to conduct a venue visit on Thursday, October 21. Mayor Quinton Lucas shared the news earlier today as the KC2026 bid unveiled a KC Streetcar wrapped in...
Podcast: Trying to stay alive | Cover 3 Sports

In this week’s episode, sports editors Emanuel Lee and Juan Reyes will recap the football season with some team updates and their latest Power Poll Rankings. Then they’ll have John Devine join them to discuss the game of the week and bring us up to date on teams in the Monterey Bay area.
SKCvATL Quotes: "Everybody played their hearts out today"

Pleased with the performance of the team, pleased with the way that we played with the ball. I would not say that we had control of the game, but we break them a lot of times, we put ourselves in good scoring opportunities. Maybe we lacked a little bit in the first half in the final third, whether it's the final pass or a shot, but I was pleased with the way the team carried themselves for the entire game. Didn't give too many open opportunities for Atlanta and I was pleased with the way that we managed the game as well after we scored. We were much smarter. After that defeat in Louisville, I think that's a very good lesson to take from this game.
