Sporting KC Show Podcast presented by Michelob Ultra covers the latest USMNT and MLS storylines

TURNAROUND, BRIGHT EYES: As evidenced by the results since he’s taken the helm, Colorado Rapids Head Coach Robin Fraser is exactly the kind of coach the team needed at exactly the right time. In 2019, the Rapids were trying to pull off the monumental task of transitioning the franchise out of the Tim Howard era and into whatever came next. Anthony Hudson’s disastrous tenure as head coach (8-26-9) came to an end midway through the season following remarks where he bemoaned the lack of marquee players on the team and the overall poor quality of the roster. Following Conor Casey’s interim tenure, Fraser was brought in from Toronto FC and sparked an immediate three-game win streak and won five of their last seven, narrowly missing the playoffs with a roster not that much different from the one Hudson had whinged about. In 2020, Colorado finished fifth in the Western Conference, only to be brought low by Minnesota United in the Round One at Allianz Field. This year, they’re a top three team in the conference and look pretty comfortable there — certainly more comfortable than the sagging LA Galaxy did. Fraser has molded a roster founded on the steady hand of captain and holding midfielder Jack Price into a fun, exciting side packed with young talent from Cole Bassett to Jonathan Lewis to recent international signing Lucas Esteves. The Rapids will come into this week’s matchup in Saint Paul not only with the goal of solidifying that homefield advantage in Round One this year, but also looking for a bit of payback for their ignominious exit last year at the hands of the Loons.

MLS ・ 13 DAYS AGO