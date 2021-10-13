Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Blaine, Custer, Dewey by NWS
Effective: 2021-10-12 20:41:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-12 21:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect for the warned area. Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Blaine; Custer; Dewey The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Custer County in western Oklahoma Central Blaine County in northwestern Oklahoma Southeastern Dewey County in northwestern Oklahoma * Until 930 PM CDT. * At 841 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Thomas, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations impacted include Watonga, Thomas, Hitchcock, Eagle City, Fay and Southard. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPHalerts.weather.gov
