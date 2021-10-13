Severe Weather Statement issued for Blaine, Custer, Dewey by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-12 20:41:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-12 21:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a storm shelter, safe room, or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Blaine; Custer; Dewey A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 845 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN CUSTER...SOUTHWESTERN BLAINE AND SOUTHEASTERN DEWEY COUNTIES At 831 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 4 miles southwest of Thomas, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and ping pong ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Thomas. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN