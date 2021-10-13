Kansas City, Kansas Public Schools Board approves COVID-19 vaccine policy for employees
The Kansas City, Kansas Public Schools Board on Tuesday night created a requirement for its employees to get a COVID-19 vaccine or be tested for the virus weekly. The new policy, passed by a vote of 6-1, applies to all eligible staff and on-site volunteers. Under the policy, all staff members currently vaccinated will be asked to provide documentation of an immunization record by Dec. 3. Failure to comply by providing proof of vaccination or regular testing will result in punishment, the district said in a statement Tuesday night.www.kansascity.com
