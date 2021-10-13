Yuba City man killed in fiery collision

A Yuba City man was killed in a two-vehicle collision in the area of Hammonton Smartsville Road, east of Doolittle Drive, on Tuesday. Courtesy photo

A 29-year-old Yuba City man was killed in a two-vehicle collision on Tuesday in Yuba County, according to a Yuba-Sutter California Highway Patrol news release.

At around 7 a.m., a silver 2008 Infiniti M35 was driving at a high rate of speed passing vehicles on Hammonton Smartsville Road, east of Doolittle Drive. Witnesses passed by the Infiniti said they were traveling around 65-70 miles per hour when passed. The driver of the Infiniti lost control while in a curve and began to spin out. The vehicle entered the westbound lane and the rear of the Infiniti collided with a white Clark Pest Control Ford F-150 heading west. The F-150 was being driven by Darrell Drivon, 53, of Grass Valley. The F-150 was traveling 55 mph. The Infiniti caught fire as a result of the collision and the Yuba City man was trapped in the driver seat and suffered fatal injuries. Drivon complained of pain but did not wish to go to the hospital, according to the release.

Hammonton Smartsville Road was closed for more than two and a half hours on Tuesday for vehicle removal, evidence gathering and scene cleanup. The identity of the Yuba City man who died has yet to be released.