MLB

Freeman's homer sends Braves back into NLCS

By Field Level Media
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFreddie Freeman hammered a tiebreaking homer with two outs in the eighth inning to propel the Atlanta Braves to a clinching 5-4 victory over the visiting Milwaukee Brewers in Game 4 of the National League Division Series on Tuesday. Freeman's 428-foot blast to left-center off a slider from Brewers left-hander...

FanSided

Braves: Freddie Freeman makes free agency plans crystal clear

Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman shares his plans for free agency this winter. Freddie Freeman has only played for the Atlanta Braves, but the reigning NL MVP will be hitting free agency this offseason. Drafted out of high school by the Braves in 2007, Freeman has only donned an...
MLB
FanSided

MLB announces next step in Marcell Ozuna’s administrative leave

MLB announced they are extending Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna’s administrative leave through the playoffs. Ozuna has been away from the team since he was investigated on domestic violence charges in late May. On Sept. 9, the Braves outfielder entered a plea deal to get those charges dropped, but in doing so will enter a diversion program that will last three-to-six months. MLB is rightly waiting for Ozuna to complete said program and get the charges dropped.
MLB
arcamax.com

Mark Bradley: The great Freddie Freeman carries his Braves into the NLCS

ATLANTA — A careening Game 4 was set right at the end. With one majestic swing, the noblest Brave of all sent a Josh Hader slider flying deep into the night. It carried over the wall in center field, and it carried these Braves, the team that took forever to break .500, into the National League Championship Series for a second consecutive season. Freddie Freeman did what he has been doing for a decade, though never in a moment quite like this.
MLB
CBS LA

Dodgers Lose Game 2 To Braves In National League Championship

ATLANTA (AP) – The Braves won with a walk-off hit for the second night in a row when Eddie Rosario lined a two-out single off shortstop Corey Seager’s glove in the ninth inning, giving Atlanta a 5-4 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday night and a 2-0 NL Championship Series lead. Atlanta twice rallied from two-run deficits before Rosario came up with his fourth hit of the game, a 105 mph scorcher up the middle on the first pitch after closer Kenley Jansen reliever. Seager tried for a backhand snag, but the ball skidded off his glove into center field. There was no chance to get Dansby Swanson, who raced around from second with the winning run, dropping his helmet as he crossed the plate — a virtual repeat of Game 1 when Austin Riley came through with a winning hit in the ninth for a 3-2 victory. The series resumes in Los Angeles, where Game 3 is set for Tuesday night.
MLB
ESPN

Freddie Freeman lifts Atlanta Braves over Milwaukee Brewers, into second straight NLCS

The Atlanta Braves are headed back to the National League Championship Series for the second straight season, and they go there in dramatic fashion. The Braves' Freddie Freeman hammered a two-out, first-pitch homer to center field in the bottom of the eighth off Josh Hader, the Milwaukee Brewers' All-Star closer, lifting Atlanta to a 5-4 come-from-behind win on Tuesday, closing out the NL division series in four games.
MLB
Marconews.com

Freddie Freeman's clutch home run propels Braves into NLCS for second consecutive season

With 88 regular-season victories, the Atlanta Braves had the worst record of any team in this year's MLB playoffs. But in October, none of that matters. Reigning National League MVP Freddie Freeman broke a 4-4 tie with a solo home run off Milwaukee Brewers closer Josh Hader in the bottom of the eighth inning Tuesday night to lift Atlanta to a 5-4 victory.
MLB
tribuneledgernews.com

Braves add Camargo, Martin to NLCS roster

The Atlanta Braves added right-hander Chris Martin to their National League Championship Series roster ahead of Game 1 against the visiting Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday night. Infielder Johan Camargo also was added on Saturday morning, while left-hander Dylan Lee and outfielder Terrance Gore were left off the roster for...
MLB
tribuneledgernews.com

Nail-biting Dodgers, rested Braves ready to begin NLCS rematch

The plan is coming together for the Atlanta Braves, who are back in the National League Championship Series amid a series of circumstances that couldn’t have turned out better if they had laid them out themselves. The Braves will host the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 1 on Saturday night,...
MLB
CBS LA

Taylor’s Blunder, Other Missed Chances Put LA In NLCS Hole

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Chris Taylor hurried around second base before having second thoughts. He peaked over his shoulder, then hit the brakes. The Los Angeles Dodgers had trouble getting all the way around the bases throughout Saturday night’s NL Championship Series opener. None stung quite like Taylor’s blunder. Taylor got caught in a rundown in the ninth inning, ending the Dodgers’ last scoring chance before Austin Riley’s game-ending RBI single in bottom of the inning lifted the Atlanta Braves to a 3-2 win. The Dodgers were 1 for 8 with runners in scoring position and stranded seven, leaving manager Dave Roberts to...
MLB
tribuneledgernews.com

Freddie Freeman struggling in NLCS

ATLANTA — Freddie Freeman has been called a future Hall of Famer and a Most Valuable Player. Rarely if ever has the Atlanta Braves’ first baseman been called an “automatic strikeout.”. Two games into the National League Championship Series, few developments have been more surprising than Freeman’s futility. Facing Dodgers...
MLB
WSAV News 3

Late-night magic: Braves beat Dodgers 5-4, lead NLCS 2-0

ATLANTA (AP) — More late-night magic has the Atlanta Braves just two wins away from the World Series. Eddie Rosario delivered Atlanta’s second straight walk-off hit in the ninth inning, giving the Braves a 5-4 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday and a commanding 2-0 lead in the NL Championship Series. Rosario’s fourth […]
MLB

