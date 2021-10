October is a big month for Nvidia's DLSS technology, with ten more titles getting DLSS 2.0 or later (most are likely using 2.3.1 now). DLSS requires an RTX GPU, which are among the best graphics cards though they remain difficult to find in stock. If you have a card already and plan on playing any of the following games, you're in luck. Along with the news on the latest DLSS updates, Nvidia also released its 496.13 drivers today — a rather large numbering jump from the previous 472.12 drivers.

