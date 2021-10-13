Sutter County reports unvaccinated COVID-related death

On Tuesday, a Sutter County individual who was not vaccinated was the latest area resident to have died due to COVID-19.

The individual was in their late 50s and unvaccinated, said Chuck Smith, public information officer for Sutter County. The total number of COVID-related deaths in the area now stands at 228.

Tuesday’s announcement follows a weekend where five deaths were reported and one on Friday, the majority of whom were unvaccinated.

To date, 93.47 percent of area COVID-19 deaths since January have been among the unvaccinated and partially vaccinated population.

Also on Tuesday, 53 were hospitalized as a result of COVID with nine in the intensive care unit, according to the Yuba-Sutter COVID-19 dashboard.