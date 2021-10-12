Jets, Ducks turn pages on last season's disappointments
The Winnipeg Jets will nearly be at full strength and ready to start chasing their ambitions Wednesday when they open their NHL season on the road against the Anaheim Ducks. The Jets will be without forward Mark Scheifele in the opener, their first game in the United States since March 2020, as he works off the last of a four-game suspension for a brutal hit on the Montreal Canadiens' Jake Evans in the second round of the playoffs.www.gwinnettdailypost.com
