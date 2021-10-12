Jets, Ducks turn pages on last season's disappointments

If you’re an avid Winnipeg Jets fan, tonight’s season opener versus the Anaheim Ducks will be like seeing a kid at a candy store. You know the one…the kid who looks in the front window from the street, but the store is locked? He sees all the goodies inside and even has money to buy some, but the store is hopelessly closed. Well, tonight they open the front door to the Jets’ NHL season, but just to add to the anticipation, they’re going to excruciatingly make you wait until 9:00 CDT for the magic to start. For the first time since Feb. 2020, the Winnipeg Jets will step onto the ice and two national anthems will be sung prior to puck drop, which will hopefully be the start of a full season of normalcy, or at least as close as possible to what we once knew was normal.

