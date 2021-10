The African American community’s history in Sacramento is a rich one and has left its mark on the area. SacObserver.com is home to a newly launched directory of some of the important places in the community, created by Maya Lee, a high school senior and a Girl Scout Ambassador with Troop 2381. Her troop meets on the campus of Center of Praise Ministries in Sacramento. She has been a Girl Scout since kindergarten and this project is part of her Girl Scout Gold Award. The Gold Award is the highest achievement a Girl Scout can earn. It requires Girl Scouts to leave a lasting change in their communities.

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 5 DAYS AGO