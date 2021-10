Google Stadia is a platform that I have personally enjoyed quite a lot, though it’s hard for it to overcome some of its biggest technological barriers. It’s hard to say where the platform stands exactly, and many feel right in saying that the writing has been on the wall ever since the company shut down its in-house game studio. When Stadia first launched, Google not only promised the service would be the future of gaming, but also that they were committed to developing first-party titles that would be exclusive to the platform. However it seems Google isn’t done yet trying to push it, as for a limited time only, you’ll get a free Stadia Premiere Edition with any $59.99+ purchase.

