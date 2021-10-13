Two people injured in shooting Tuesday evening in Columbia

The Gramercy at Town Center is one of Columbia’s gated communities, but no gate could prevent the gunfire, which erupted here on Tuesday.

“They probably hate each other. They shoot each other. That’s the problem,” said Maryam Dolatshi, who lives in the complex. “People hate each other. They shoot each other.”

If only it was that simple.

Sherry Llewellyn of the Howard County Police Department says investigators have not yet determined how the latest shooting unfolded.

“When we got to the scene, officers found one person suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the parking lot of an apartment complex at Gramercy Place,” said Llewellyn. “Very shortly after, we got another call for a second person suffering from multiple gunshot wounds about a half a mile away on Hickory Ridge Road.”

Police have identified the first victim as 18-year-old Michael Lokougna, and they discovered the second victim, 22-year-old Aboubacar Diabate of Berwyn Heights, next to his vehicle.

Both are recovering at local hospitals, and investigators recovered guns at both scenes.

At this point, too little is known to assume they injured each other in a shootout.

“We don’t know if these two people were the only ones involved in this incident or if others may have been involved as well so we’re asking for the public’s help,” said Llewellyn.

If you have any information, which could help police, they’re offering a $2500 reward. Just call 410-313-STOP.