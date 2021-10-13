CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Columbia, MD

Two people injured in shooting Tuesday evening in Columbia

By Jeff Hager
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ARbbd_0cPQcXnV00

The Gramercy at Town Center is one of Columbia’s gated communities, but no gate could prevent the gunfire, which erupted here on Tuesday.

“They probably hate each other. They shoot each other. That’s the problem,” said Maryam Dolatshi, who lives in the complex. “People hate each other. They shoot each other.”

If only it was that simple.

Sherry Llewellyn of the Howard County Police Department says investigators have not yet determined how the latest shooting unfolded.

“When we got to the scene, officers found one person suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the parking lot of an apartment complex at Gramercy Place,” said Llewellyn. “Very shortly after, we got another call for a second person suffering from multiple gunshot wounds about a half a mile away on Hickory Ridge Road.”

Police have identified the first victim as 18-year-old Michael Lokougna, and they discovered the second victim, 22-year-old Aboubacar Diabate of Berwyn Heights, next to his vehicle.

Both are recovering at local hospitals, and investigators recovered guns at both scenes.

At this point, too little is known to assume they injured each other in a shootout.

“We don’t know if these two people were the only ones involved in this incident or if others may have been involved as well so we’re asking for the public’s help,” said Llewellyn.

If you have any information, which could help police, they’re offering a $2500 reward. Just call 410-313-STOP.

Comments / 6

EVELINE Fienberg
6d ago

Wasn't Columbia voted "best city to live " in the U.S. Maybe that was so 20 years ago but not anymore.

Reply(3)
9
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

Three men injured in West Baltimore shooting Sunday evening

Officers from Baltimore City's Western District were patrolling in the area of Smallwood Avenue when they heard discharging coming from the 1600 block of Ruxton Avenue. When officers arrived at the location, officers located two victims suffering from non-life-threatening injuries. A 23-year-old male and a 44-year-old male victim both suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the body.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia, MD
Crime & Safety
Howard County, MD
Crime & Safety
City
Berwyn Heights, MD
Local
Maryland Government
County
Howard County, MD
Howard County, MD
Government
Columbia, MD
Government
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
City
Columbia, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Guns
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

12K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Baltimore, Maryland news and weather from WMAR 2 News Baltimore, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy