William “Bill” Leland Freienmuth 1920~2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - William “Bill” Brian Vankirk, 46, of Weston, passed unexpectedly at his home on Monday, October 4, 2021. He was born in Weston on January 29, 1975, a son of Carolyn Joye Warner Vankirk and the late Ernie Darrell Vankirk.On September 3, 2010, Bill married the love of his life, Rhonda Renee Rush Vankirk and she will miss him dearly.Forever cherishing their memories of Bill are his mother, Carolyn “Joye” Vankirk of Weston; wife, Rhonda Vankirk of Weston; two children: Jacob Hunter Vankirk and Kadee Dae Harper both of Weston; one step-daughter, Lindsey Fisher and husband, Harry, of Morgantown; three grandchildren: Emmalyn, Greyson, and Liam Fisher; two sisters: Kathy Belt and husband, Kevin, of Weston, and Amy Cochran and husband, Stevie, of Buckhannon; five nephews: Zach Louk, Jerad Warner, Derek Dunham, Kasey Belt, and Korey Belt; and two nieces: Kayla Alkire, and Tori Loar.Bill graduated from Lewis County High School in 1993. He was previously employed with Snider Construction and owned/operated Bill Vankirk Construction for the past 17 years. Bill enjoyed fishing and hunting but his favorite hobby was his grandchildren. He loved taking them swimming at the lake and treasured every moment together.Bill’s request for Cremation has been honored at Pat Boyle Funeral Home’s On-Site Crematory. Family and friends will gather at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew from 1-2 p.m. on Sunday, October 10, 2021. A Celebration of Life Service will begin at 2 p.m. in the Pat Boyle Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Dan Hoover officiating.We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service, are honored and privileged to serve the family of William “Bill” Brian Vankirk. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

