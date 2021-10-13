CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
William “Bill” Leland Freienmuth 1920~2021

By Staff Report
Franklin County Free Press
Franklin County Free Press
 6 days ago
William “Bill” Leland Freienmuth passed away on October 10, 2021 at the age of 101. He was born on August 15, 1920 on a farm near Tonganoxie in Leavenworth County, Kansas. His parents were W. Hans and Lela (Walters) Freienmuth. From1926 to 1940 his family lived on the nearby Freienmuth...

