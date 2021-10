EVERETT, Wash. — Travelers on I-5 along the North Sound should be mindful of rest stop closures while considering places to take a driving break. The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) announced this week the Smokey Point rest stops north of Marysville and the Custer rest stops north of Bellingham will be closed for at least three months starting October 15. The closures impact both northbound and southbound rest areas at these locations.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO