Sekou Doumbouya reacts to joining Lakers after trade from Nets
Former Detroit Pistons first round pick Sekou Doumbouya sure looks excited after the Los Angeles Lakers gave him a second chance to save his career. The Lakers signed Doumbouya to a two-way contract on Tuesday, and the young Frenchman couldn’t contain his excitement to be part of the storied Purple and Gold organization. He took to Twitter to share his reaction to the news, simply writing the #LakeShow hashtag.clutchpoints.com
