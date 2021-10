A 24-year-old woman is facing assault charges after allegedly punching an Easton police officer as he tried to arrest her outside a city bar. Staryana Simeca Pollard, of the 1000 block of George Street in Easton, was asked by a bar employee in the first block of Centre Square to leave the establishment around 12:20 a.m. Sunday, but she refused, police said. Responding officers then tried to escort Pollard out of the building, but she kept pulling away and pushing back inside, police said.

EASTON, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO