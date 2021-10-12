School Sports Roundup: Lou Spellios goes low for Swampscott golf in win over Peabody

Behind a stellar performance from senior Lou Spellios, the Swampscott golf team came away with a 47-25 win over Peabody in a Northeastern Conference matchup at The Meadow at Peabody Golf Course.

Spellios shot a score of 1-under 35 in the victory, good enough to win his match 6 1/2-2 1/2.

Other winners for the Big Blue were Jason Bouffard (5-4), Will Roddy (6-3), Ben O’Brien (6-3), Dawson DiBarri (5 1/2-3 1/2), Connor Correnti (7 1/2-1 1/2) and Quinn Fitzpatrick (7-2).

Swampscott (8-5) will next compete in the Division 3 North tournament.

GOLF

Archbishop Williams 165, St. Mary’s 139

Aidan Emmerich continued his incredible streak of under-par rounds on Tuesday, shooting 2-under for the ninth straight match and scoring 40 points for the Spartans. Emmerich is now 17-under for the season in the 11 matches he’s played in this season.

Sean Mathers (22 points), Stephen Nason (18 points) and Shea Newhall (18 points) also played well in the loss for the Spartans.

St. Mary’s (5-10) closes out its season Thursday (2) against Arlington Catholic.

Marblehead 58 1/2, Saugus 13 1/2

Charlie Grenier earned medalist honors for the first time this season with a score of 36, while Matt Weed and Chris Cannuscio each shot scores of 37 and Jacob Aizanman shot a 38 in the win. Adrian Baron and Jack Sontz also won their matches for the Magicians.

Marblehead (10-4) hosts Masconomet Wednesday (4) at Tedesco Country Club.

Salem 42, Winthrop 30

The Witches got wins from Brady Tremblay (6-3), Jack Doyle (5 1/2-3 1/2), Riley Finnerty (8 1/2-1/2), Owen Warner Streff (5 1/2-3 1/2) and Jayren Romero (5-4).

Salem (5-8) hosts Saugus Thursday (3:30).

VOLLEYBALL

Lynn Classical 3, Malden 0

The Rams secured sole possession of the Greater Boston League title Tuesday evening with the win. Classical won by set scores of 25-20, 27-25, 25-13.

“This was a huge win for the program,” said Classical coach Chris LeBlanc. “The girls fought hard all night, and even though we didn’t play our best we were able to right the ship.”

Senior captain and libero Annabelle Dao had a career best night with 25 digs, while senior captain Chloe Clement had a solid all-around night with 10 kills, 14 digs and 5 aces. Junior Norma Mejicanos also played in her first ever varsity match and was clean for her entire rotation.

Lynn Classical (14-0) travels to rival Lynn English Wednesday night (7).

BOYS SOCCER

Lynn Tech 3, Shawsheen 1

The Tigers qualified for the state tournament with their victory Tuesday night at Manning Field.

Kevin Yuman scored two goals to lead the way for Tech, while Christian Benitez scored one goal.

Lynn Tech (9-2-1) travels to Everett Saturday morning (11).

Marblehead 2, Manchester-Essex 2

The Magicians battled to a tie on the road in a non-conference bout.

Sebastian Pantzer scored both goals in the win for the Magicians.

Marblehead (6-4-2) hosts Gloucester Wednesday night (7).

FIELD HOCKEY

Bishop Fenwick 5, Bedford 0

The Crusaders got a stellar goaltending performance from Sedona Lawson, who made an eye-popping 18 saves to earn the shutout in net. Emma Perry led the offense with two goals, while Grace Morey, Arianna Costello, and Rayne Millett each scored one goal. Zoe Elwell had a big day with three assists, while Tess Keenan added one assist and Emily McPhail played a stellar defensive game.

Fenwick (8-2-2) hosts Northeast Thursday (4).

Triton 2, Swampscott 1

Sydney Marshall scored the lone goal for the Big Blue in a non-conference loss, while Olivia Baran and Brooke Waters each had one assist. Goalie Chloe Rakauskas notched seven saves.

Swampscott (7-4-2) is right back in action with a road game against Saugus Wednesday night (7).

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

Bishop Fenwick 14, Arlington Catholic 44

Austin Prep 26, Bishop Fenwick 33

Wyatt Burr was the top finisher for the Crusaders, placing second with a time of 15:03. Other top finishers were Declan Smith in third place (15:20), Andre Santos in fifth place (15:56), Ethan Henshaw in 12th place (16:50), and Matt Cinelli in 13th place (16:53).

Fenwick (3-5) runs in the CCL Championships next Wednesday (3).

Danvers 25, Marblehead 30

The Magicians were led by Will Lamb, who finished in fourth place with a time of 16:04. Isaac Gross finished fifth (16:19).

Marblehead closes the regular season at 4-1 and finishes in a three-way tie for the NEC North title. The Magicians will run in the NEC Championships at Stage Fort Park in Gloucester on Oct. 30.

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

Bishop Fenwick 28, Arlington Catholic 29

Austin Prep 15, Bishop Fenwick 50

The top finishers for Fenwick were Shannon Bresnahan in 10th place (19:36), Maria Ryan in 11th place (19:42), Catherine Carter in 14th place (20:34), Natalia Kay in 15th place (20:42), and Sarah Fogarty in 16th place (20:43).

Fenwick (5-3) runs in the CCL Championships next Wednesday (3).

