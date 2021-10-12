Lynn English boys soccer falls to Revere

LYNN — The Lynn English Bulldogs boys soccer team wasn’t able to create enough offense on Tuesday evening in its 2-1 loss to the Revere High Patriots.

Even though his side came up short, head coach Kerry King was pleased with the effort his team showed.

“We played hard,” said King. “We played against a very talented Revere squad who is extremely dangerous and skilled up front. Unfortunately, we were on the short end today.”

Lynn English junior goalkeeper Jack Mancaniello was tested early, facing multiple shots in the first 10 minutes of the match. It took a while for the Bulldogs to get into the match and find some success on the attack; they were held scoreless in the first 40 minutes of the match.

The Patriots almost found the back of the net off of a corner in the 17th minute, but Mancaniello made a save to keep the game tied at 0-0.

Revere eventually found the back of the net first. In the 28th minute, senior Alex Diaz lofted a beautiful strike past Mancaniello. The Patriots nearly scored again moments later, but the Bulldogs caught a break when the shot hit the post.

The majority of the first half was spent in Lynn English’s defensive third. The Bulldogs struggled to get the ball past midfield and entered halftime down a goal.

Lynn English had a free-kick opportunity in the 42nd minute, but was unable to convert. However, the Bulldogs eventually found the back of the net in the 47th minute, with Raymond Andre Ferrera deflecting a Mancaniello free kick to tie the game; however, moments later, senior David Marquez regained the lead for Revere.

Mancaniello was nearly caught in no man’s land playing too far up the pitch, but he was able to make a save in the 60th minute to keep the deficit at one. The goalkeeper made another impressive diving save in the 61st minute.

King said that his young team is growing but they still have some areas of their game that they need to work on.

“I think we are doing a better job building up in the midfield, but we are still having a problem connecting in the last third of the field,” he said.

The Bulldogs are now 4-7-1 and host Somerville on Thursday.

