CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lynn, MA

Lynn English boys soccer falls to Revere

By Mike Alongi
Itemlive.com
Itemlive.com
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UqMji_0cPQYrK500

LYNN — The Lynn English Bulldogs boys soccer team wasn’t able to create enough offense on Tuesday evening in its 2-1 loss to the Revere High Patriots.

Even though his side came up short, head coach Kerry King was pleased with the effort his team showed.

“We played hard,” said King. “We played against a very talented Revere squad who is extremely dangerous and skilled up front. Unfortunately, we were on the short end today.”

Lynn English junior goalkeeper Jack Mancaniello was tested early, facing multiple shots in the first 10 minutes of the match. It took a while for the Bulldogs to get into the match and find some success on the attack; they were held scoreless in the first 40 minutes of the match.

The Patriots almost found the back of the net off of a corner in the 17th minute, but Mancaniello made a save to keep the game tied at 0-0.

Revere eventually found the back of the net first. In the 28th minute, senior Alex Diaz lofted a beautiful strike past Mancaniello. The Patriots nearly scored again moments later, but the Bulldogs caught a break when the shot hit the post.

The majority of the first half was spent in Lynn English’s defensive third. The Bulldogs struggled to get the ball past midfield and entered halftime down a goal.

Lynn English had a free-kick opportunity in the 42nd minute, but was unable to convert. However, the Bulldogs eventually found the back of the net in the 47th minute, with Raymond Andre Ferrera deflecting a Mancaniello free kick to tie the game; however, moments later, senior David Marquez regained the lead for Revere.

Mancaniello was nearly caught in no man’s land playing too far up the pitch, but he was able to make a save in the 60th minute to keep the deficit at one. The goalkeeper made another impressive diving save in the 61st minute.

King said that his young team is growing but they still have some areas of their game that they need to work on.

“I think we are doing a better job building up in the midfield, but we are still having a problem connecting in the last third of the field,” he said.

The Bulldogs are now 4-7-1 and host Somerville on Thursday.

The post Lynn English boys soccer falls to Revere appeared first on Itemlive .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

North Korea tests possible submarine missile amid tensions

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea on Tuesday fired at least one ballistic missile, which South Korea’s military said was likely designed to be launched from a submarine, in what is possibly the most significant demonstration of the North’s military might since U.S. President Joe Biden took office. The...
WORLD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lynn, MA
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Lynn, MA
Sports
City
Somerville, MA
City
Revere, MA
Revere, MA
Sports
NBC News

Justice Department asks Supreme Court to block Texas abortion law

The Justice Department asked the Supreme Court on Monday to temporarily block enforcement of the Texas law banning abortion after six weeks of pregnancy. It was the second challenge of the law to reach the court on an emergency appeal, seeking to put it on hold while lawsuits contesting its constitutionality work their way through the lower courts. By a 5-4 vote, the court turned away the first appeal in early September, saying the case presented "complex and novel" questions about whether the court had the authority to hear it, given the unusual structure of Senate Bill 8, as the law is known.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kerry King
CNN

Travis Barker was 'hands on' with Kourtney Kardashian's engagement ring

(CNN) — According to celebrity jeweler Lorraine Schwartz, Travis Barker did more than just present Kourtney Kardashian with a massive engagement ring. Schwartz told People magazine the rocker was actively involved in the design of the huge oval shaped diamond which she said is "a flawless, beautifully cut diamond stone."
CELEBRITIES
Itemlive.com

Itemlive.com

Lynn, MA
824
Followers
687
Post
115K+
Views
ABOUT

Itemlive.com is the online home of The Daily Item, founded in 1877, covers Lynn, Lynnfield, Nahant, Peabody, Saugus, Swampscott, Marblehead, and Revere with a team of local reporters that know our communities. We publish six days a week.

 https://www.itemlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy