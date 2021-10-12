MUSC experts discuss COVID-19 numbers, warn public now is 'not the time to relax'
While the number of new COVID-19 cases continues to decline from previous weeks, experts from the Medical University of South Carolina say now is not the time to relax. "A lot of people have been relieved to see numbers going down," said Dr. Elizabeth Mack, chief of pediatric critical care at MUSC Children's Health. "But now is not the time to let up. Its not the time to relax our mitigation strategies."www.postandcourier.com
