The Guardians of the Galaxy are getting closer and closer to returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. With Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 set to arrive in 2023, and production on the verge of beginning, James Gunn and his team are finally putting the rest of the cast together. The first new member of the cast comes in the form of The Maze Runner's Will Poulter, who will be taking on the role of Adam Warlock, a character first teased at the end of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. Warlock is likely going to have a major role in the long-awaited Guardians 3, but there's always a chance we see him on-screen before that.

MOVIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO