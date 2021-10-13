Ducks reveal opening night roster

Some have said that a season cannot be won in October but it can be lost. I'm not sure that's entirely true but the Oilers have put a strong foot forward in their first two games and their early schedule continues to favor the team. Tonight Edmonton will take on the Ducks who are playing their second of back to back games, followed by a road trip to play the poor Coyotes and Golden Knights who are dealing with some key injuries. If the Oilers can continue to improve and play smart hockey a 5-0 start isn't impossible. In order to even consider that the team needs to focus on the game in front of them tonight. Here are five things to pay attention to tonight against the Ducks.

NHL ・ 3 HOURS AGO