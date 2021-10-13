CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Ducks reveal opening night roster

hockeybuzz.com
 6 days ago

The Anaheim Ducks revealed their opening night roster today, which can be seen below. In net, the Ducks are going with John Gibson and Anthony Stolarz, as expected. On the blue line, five defenders were locks to make the roster, while Josh Mahura and Greg Pateryn took the last two spots. I’m thrilled to see Mahura on the roster and hopeful that he ends up getting a regular spot in the lineup, with Pateryn used as a spare. The notable omissions are Ben Hutton, who didn’t make his way back onto the roster and Jacob Larsson, who was somewhat surprisingly waived and sent to the minors.

hockeybuzz.com

Comments / 0

Related
NHL

Ducks Trim Training Camp Roster

Tyson Hinds - Defenseman (Rimouski of QMJHL) Sasha Pastujov - Right Wing (Guelph of OHL) Anaheim's Training Camp roster now includes 37 players (20 forwards, 13 defensemen and four goaltenders). Q&A: Jones Discusses His Expectations Coming Into This Season. The 23-year-old Ducks winger hopes to make an even bigger impact...
NHL
sandiegogulls.com

Anaheim Ducks Announce Roster Moves

The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has made the following roster moves. Anaheim’s Training Camp roster now includes 37 players (20 forwards, 13 defensemen and four goaltenders). Assigned to San Diego (AHL):. Morgan Adams-Moisan - Right Wing. Hunter Drew - Right Wing. Olle Eriksson...
NHL
OCRegister

Ducks rookie Trevor Zegras, veteran Ryan Getzlaf share thrill of opening night

ANAHEIM — Trevor Zegras, a 20-year-old rookie center, stepped behind the lectern and in front of the klieg lights first Wednesday, taking off his cap and apologizing for his sweating mane of hair. He smiled broadly, laughed and spoke of his sense of anticipation hours before his first NHL opening night.
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Foligno Provides the Heroics

It may not have been pretty but the end result is a win for the Wild in their opener and it came in regulation. Marcus Foligno delivered the game winner with just over 7 seconds left on the third period clock. As the third period pressed on it was clear...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Mahura
Person
Jacob Larsson
Person
Sonny Milano
Person
Greg Pateryn
Person
Anthony Stolarz
hockeybuzz.com

Potential Aquisitions on Display as Flames Face Ducks

The Flames face off against the Anaheim Ducks tonight in their first game at the Saddledome in the 21-22 regular season. The Ducks are coming off a loss where they lost a board battle in the dying seconds of the third against the Wild and gave up a goal with eight seconds left. Expect both teams to show up hungry tonight. Here is the lineup.
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Game 3: Ducks @ Oilers - Starting Strong

Some have said that a season cannot be won in October but it can be lost. I'm not sure that's entirely true but the Oilers have put a strong foot forward in their first two games and their early schedule continues to favor the team. Tonight Edmonton will take on the Ducks who are playing their second of back to back games, followed by a road trip to play the poor Coyotes and Golden Knights who are dealing with some key injuries. If the Oilers can continue to improve and play smart hockey a 5-0 start isn't impossible. In order to even consider that the team needs to focus on the game in front of them tonight. Here are five things to pay attention to tonight against the Ducks.
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

HockeyBuzz

NHL Single Game Slate 1 Breakdown There’s only one game on the slate tonight so that means it’s a single game breakdown. Now with single game slates individual plays are what we focus on as well as correlation of line mates and power play partners and what we believe the game script will be. Also with captains/MVPs scoring at the elevated point rate makes them the most important decision of...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Benshelley 20#Hockeybuzz Ducks#The Anaheim Ducks#Ahl#The San Diego Gulls
FanSided

Watch: Flyers, Kraken get into epic on-ice brawl

Many hands were thrown during Monday night’s game between the Philadelphia Flyers and Seattle Kraken. After earning their very first win of their existence on Oct. 14 against the Nashville Predators, the Seattle Kraken lost 2-1 in overtime to the Columbus Blue Jackets two nights later. The Kraken attempted to get back in the win column against the Philadelphia Flyers, head coach Dave Hakstol’s former team, on Monday night.
NHL
the-rink.com

ANALYSIS: MacKenzie Entwistle deserves to make the opening night roster

When the Stanley Cup is hoisted, you immediately think of the stars of the team who helped make it possible. Last season, the Tampa Bay Lightning were able to go back to back, something that has only been done one other time (Pittsburgh Penguins in 2016 and 2017) since the Detroit Red Wings accomplished the feat in 1997 and 1998. The stars were of course goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy, defensemen Victor Hedman and forwards Nikita Kucherov, Brayden Point and Steven Stamkos. However, the Cup was won with the help of depth players like Barclay Goodrow, Yanni Gourde, Pat Maroon and former Blackhawk Jan Rutta. The importance of role players owning their role and taking the pressure off the stars is crucial.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
sanjosehockeynow.com

Eklund, Dahlen, Hatakka, Weatherby Make Sharks Opening Night Roster

The San Jose Sharks have announced their opening night roster:. 2021 first-round pick William Eklund, 2019 sixth-round pick Santeri Hatakka, 2018 fourth-round pick Jasper Weatherby, and Jonathan Dahlen are in line to make their NHL debuts on Oct. 16 when the Jets visit SAP Center for opening night. Per the...
NHL
Sportsnet.ca

Jets Mailbag: Roster taking shape, but not set in stone ahead of Opening Night

WINNIPEG -- If you’ve made it this far, you’re going to get into games with the Winnipeg Jets this season. When those come and how many you might get, now that’s a different story. Earlier this week, Jets head coach Paul Maurice made it known that he’s been impressed with...
NHL
Yardbarker

Flames’ Kylington Makes His Case to Crack Opening Night Roster

At the completion of the Calgary Flames‘ COVID-shortened 2020-21 season, it was apparent who the odd man out was on the team’s defensive depth chart. Oliver Kylington split last season playing for the Stockton Heat, languishing on the taxi squad and suiting up only eight times for the big club. It looked like the organization had given up on the 24-year-old blueliner, so I was a little bit surprised when the Flames re-signed him to a one-year, two-way contract for $750,000 in the offseason.
NHL
FanSided

Nashville Predators: Full Breakdown of Their Opening Night Roster

The season-opener for the 2021-22 Nashville Predators season is quickly approaching, and they have their 23-man roster set after making a couple last minutes decisions to get it completed. This was an offseason that saw a lot of roster movement for the Nashville Predators, making these roster cuts all the...
NHL
NHL

Eklund, McTavish among surprises on NHL opening night rosters

Each season there are NHL prospects who surprise during training camp and play well enough to earn a roster spot to begin the regular season. Season-opening rosters were announced Tuesday. A few of the names to make the cut may not have been on anyone's radar, but they did plenty to earn an opportunity.
NHL
NBC Chicago

Blackhawks Talk Podcast: Projecting 23-Man Opening Night Roster

Podcast: Projecting Blackhawks' Opening Night roster originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Pat Boyle and Charlie Roumeliotis break down the training camp battles and project the Opening Night roster. Who could step in for the injured Caleb Jones and Wyatt Kalynuk? Will Alex Nylander make the team? Did the Blackhawks make the right call in sending Lukas Reichel to Rockford? And where does Dylan Strome fit in? The guys weigh in on all that and more.
NHL
1stohiobattery.com

Version 5.0: Projecting The Columbus Blue Jackets Opening Night Roster

They say the one constant in life is change. That certainly applies to the 2021 calendar year version of the Columbus Blue Jackets. Less than one year ago - in January of this year! - the Blue Jackets were skating with a team centered around Seth Jones, Cam Atkinson, Pierre-Luc Dubois, David Savard, and led by the captain, Nick Foligno.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy