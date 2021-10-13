Ducks reveal opening night roster
The Anaheim Ducks revealed their opening night roster today, which can be seen below. In net, the Ducks are going with John Gibson and Anthony Stolarz, as expected. On the blue line, five defenders were locks to make the roster, while Josh Mahura and Greg Pateryn took the last two spots. I’m thrilled to see Mahura on the roster and hopeful that he ends up getting a regular spot in the lineup, with Pateryn used as a spare. The notable omissions are Ben Hutton, who didn’t make his way back onto the roster and Jacob Larsson, who was somewhat surprisingly waived and sent to the minors.hockeybuzz.com
