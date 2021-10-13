CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holts Summit, MO

Holts Summit arrest one after reported weapons offense

By Karl Wehmhoener
 6 days ago
HOLTS SUMMIT, Mo. (KMIZ)

One person is in custody after a weapons offense in Holts Summit Tuesday morning.

Holts Summit police received a report of an alarm call around 9:15 in 200 block of North Greenway.

Witnesses told police there was a man with a gun in the area, police later received reports the person was firing the weapon.

The suspect was taken into custody for unlawful use of a weapon.

No injuries were reported.

