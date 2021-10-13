Holts Summit arrest one after reported weapons offense
HOLTS SUMMIT, Mo. (KMIZ)
One person is in custody after a weapons offense in Holts Summit Tuesday morning.
Holts Summit police received a report of an alarm call around 9:15 in 200 block of North Greenway.
Witnesses told police there was a man with a gun in the area, police later received reports the person was firing the weapon.
The suspect was taken into custody for unlawful use of a weapon.
No injuries were reported.
