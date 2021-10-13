CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summer Walker Reveals That She Will Close Out Her New Album With ‘Ciara’s Prayer’ And Twitter Is In A Frenzy

By Sharde Gillam
HelloBeautiful
HelloBeautiful
 6 days ago

Source: Ro.Lexx / Interscope Geffen A&M

Beauties, it looks like we’re finally getting Ciara’s prayer as Summer Walker revealed the tracklist for her upcoming album today and confirmed that she will close out the new project with a track entitled “Ciara’s Prayer.”

Earlier this afternoon, Summer Walker took to Twitter to share a graphic containing the tracklist for the new album “Still Over It.” While the majority of the tracks were left off the graphic for now, Summer did confirm that the new album is “a story” and “every story has its beginning!” This Friday, she’ll release the song, “Ex For A Reason” with JT of the City Girls followed by “Ciara’s Prayer,” at a later date which will be narrated by none other than Ciara.

As soon as Summer tweeted the tracklist, Black Twitter erupted into a frenzy with women and men sharing their excitement for finally getting Ciara’s prayer (and hopefully finding a love like hers).

“I can’t wait to hear “Ciara’s prayer” cause I know it’s going to be the prayer she prayed for Russell!” one fan tweeted.

While this fan tweeted, “ Summer Walker got a track called Ciara’s Prayer narrated by Ciara. Oh b**** we about to cry foreal.”

And this fan already dubbed the project as the album of the decade, writing, “ Ciara’s Prayer narrated by Ciara oh this about to be the album of the decade.”

And this fan confirmed all of our feelings, writing,  “ Listen ….. @IAMSUMMERWALKER got @ciara to give us insight on her prayer Chile summer really trying to have us in our feelings!”

Looks like we know which track we’ll have on repeat! Don’t miss… 5 Times Summer Walker Gave Us A Sultry Style Moment
Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani Talk The Strength Of Being A Women In Billboard’s Power Player Issue

