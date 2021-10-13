CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little attention paid to the more than 600 missing Coloradans in light of Petito’s death

By Sydnee Stelle
 6 days ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- When 22-year-old Gabby Petito disappeared last month, nearly everyone in the country got a chance to see her face. Meanwhile, the faces of the thousands of other missing people in the U.S. continue to go unnoticed.

In Colorado, there are currently more than 600 missing people who are virtually unrecognizable to the average person.

KRDO's complied a handful of active Missing Persons cases in El Paso County. Below is a fraction of the exhaustive list of all missing people in the county:

Yvonne Marie Mestas

Mestas disappeared when she was just 15-years-old in November of 1982. She was last seen at her high school with 15-year-old Victoria Sanchez. No one has seen her since that day. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Rocky Ford Police Department.

Martin Hobson

Hobson, who also goes by Herbie, was last seen in September of 2015 near his home on the 4100 block of Newton Drive in Colorado Springs. He was 59 years old when he vanished. His friends and family have not heard from him since. Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to please contact the Colorado Springs Police Department.

Darlene Ann Wallace

Wallace was 35 years old in 2005 when her mother told police that she left with her boyfriend and never came home. She was last seen near the 2000 block of South Corona Street in Colorado Springs wearing a blue and pink coat, a black short skirt or jeans, a tank top, high-heeled sandals, and earrings. Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to please contact the Colorado Springs Police Department.

Leval Dijon Storey

Storey was reported missing on September 5th, 2012. He used to wear clothing with the name 'New York' on it, but it's unclear what he was wearing when he disappeared. Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to please contact the Colorado Springs Police Department.

Maria Rosario Olea

Olea was reported missing in November of 2006 after not showing up for a child exchange with her ex-boyfriend. She was last seen wearing a red shirt, blue pants, and white shoes. Her car was found abandoned in the parking lot of an Italian restaurant days later. Police believe foul play is involved. Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to please contact the Colorado Springs Police Department.

Edith Bernice Lehnerz

Lehnerz was supposed to show up at her friend's house and never did in November of 1995. She has a medical condition involving her heart and was taking medication. She had just given birth to a child before she vanished. She was last seen wearing pink round glasses. Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to please contact the Colorado Springs Police Department.

Deborah Ann Heriford

52-year-old Heriford was last seen walking her dog near Academy Boulevard and Vickers Drive in Colorado Springs. Her husband reported her missing a few days later after she didn't show up for her job as a crossing guard at Discovery Canyon Elementary. Her dog was found tied to a post behind a business a quarter of a mile from her home. Deborah was in the process of divorcing her husband. Foul play is suspected. Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Colorado Springs Police Department.

JD Ferguson

83-year-old Ferguson was reported missing from his residence near the Broadmoor Hotel. He was last seen wearing a white shirt and dark pants with a money clip. Ferguson may have been depressed, however, criminal involvement is suspected in his disappearance. Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to please contact the Colorado Springs Police Department.

Gloria Berreth

Berreth didn't show up for work at Peterson Air Force Base in October of 1994. She was last heard from early that morning. Her 1991 Ford Taurus was found abandoned at the Hancock Plaza shopping center weeks later. Criminal involvement is suspected in her disappearance. Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to please contact the Colorado Springs Police Department.

Jane Aurelia Mudder

Mudder was last heard from on May 5th of 2018. Her landlord in Cascade told police he saw a man he didn't know pick Mudder up. He told police Mudder said she was going to Dallas. Her family said she hasn't picked up medication, used her credit cards, or spoken with anyone since then. Anyone with information about Mudder's disappearance is asked to contact the El Paso County Sheriff's Office.

This is not a complete list of all the missing people in El Paso County. For the full database of every Coloradan reported missing, click here .

The post Little attention paid to the more than 600 missing Coloradans in light of Petito's death appeared first on KRDO .

Comments / 13

Gladys Kravitz
6d ago

every case should get attention....one missing or murdered person is no more important than any other.

Reply(4)
14
Jeff Halsey
6d ago

Hype and Sensationalism makes a fortune for people like Dog and his cohorts living off of the misfortune of others only to exalt themselves.

Reply(2)
2
 

IN THIS ARTICLE
