New Haven, CT

Nyberg: Local artist putting pandemic pictures on display at New Haven Museum

By Ann Nyberg
WTNH
 6 days ago

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A city photographer captured the strange times we’ve been living in during the pandemic. His work is debuting Wednesday at the New Haven Museum.

Roderick Topping joins us on Nyberg to discuss his upcoming show “Strange Times: Downtown New Haven in the COVID Era” and what he hopes viewers take away from it.

People interested in attending the exhibit must register in advance. If you would like to get tickets for his show, visit the museum’s website .

Watch the full interview in the video above.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

