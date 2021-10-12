Dwayne Johnson Reveals How His ‘Fast And Furious’ Feud With Vin Diesel Ended
Dwayne Johnson has revealed how his Fast And Furious feud with Vin Diesel ended. In what almost feels like an eternity ago, Dwayne Johnson made a post on Instagram where he praised the actresses of the Fast and Furious franchise but noted that some of his male co-stars were unprofessional. It didn’t take long for people to realize Johnson was mostly referring to longtime franchise lead Vin Diesel. This eventually resulted in limited interactions between the two of them during the production of Fate of the Furious and Johnson departing the main series altogether for the Hobbs & Shaw spin-off series.heroichollywood.com
