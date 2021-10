Take a Drink: every time someone is killed. Do a Shot: for any moment of body horror. Julia Ducournau’s sophomore effort is just as visceral as her first film Raw. Alexia was in a car accident as a child, forcing her to have a titanium plate in her skull. This leads to a type of sexual attraction to cars. Time jumps forward to Alexia in her late teens/early twenties. She kills anyone she has a sexual encounter with and engages in a sexual relationship with a late 80s model Cadillac Eldorado lowrider. I’m gonna stop it there because this film is better when you go into it mostly blind.

MOVIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO