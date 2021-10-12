CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pinecrest Gardens Blooms at Night with ‘Bruce Munro: Forest and Field of Light’

Cover picture for the articleExperience this otherworldly, immersive light exhibition from Dec. 4, 2021 – June 26, 2022. Village of Pinecrest and Pinecrest Gardens treats visitors to Bruce Munro: Forest and Field of Light, an extraordinary large-scale, site-specific light installation by acclaimed British artist Bruce Munro from Dec. 4, 2021 – June 26, 2022. The exhibition is scheduled to open during Art Basel Miami and will be included in its event programming. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased online at pinecrestgardens.org.

