After Normani took to her IG stories to repost a saucy pic of Cardi B alongside the b-day message that said, "Happy birthday angel. Love you!!!!!”. However, we’re sure a thankful Cardi had something else in mind, suggesting a different photo Normani could post in honor of her big day. "Is she really wanna wish me a very happy birthday she would release them bomb a** pictures we took in all white," the rapper replied to the fan on Twitter.

CELEBRITIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO