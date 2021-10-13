Officer-involved shooting leaves one man dead

Las Vegas, NV (KXNT) – Las Vegas Metro Police were involved in a shooting on Tuesday morning that left the suspect dead. Police were originally called to a neighborhood in the 5600 block of East Lake Mead Blvd on a call of shots fired, and in the course of the investigation were told that the man they were searching for had kidnapped his ex-girlfriend. Police eventually located the pair at a shopping on Charleston between Sloan Lane and Tree Line.