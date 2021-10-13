CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Officer-involved shooting leaves one man dead

By Mitch Kelly
audacy.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLas Vegas, NV (KXNT) – Las Vegas Metro Police were involved in a shooting on Tuesday morning that left the suspect dead. Police were originally called to a neighborhood in the 5600 block of East Lake Mead Blvd on a call of shots fired, and in the course of the investigation were told that the man they were searching for had kidnapped his ex-girlfriend. Police eventually located the pair at a shopping on Charleston between Sloan Lane and Tree Line.

www.audacy.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

N.Korea confirms submarine launch of ballistic missile

SEOUL, Oct 20 (Reuters) - North Korea said it had test-fired a new ballistic missile from a submarine, state media reported on Wednesday, a day after authorities in South Korea and Japan detected an apparent weapons test. South Korea's military reported on Tuesday that it believed North Korea had fired...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Kxnt#Las Vegas Metro Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety

Comments / 0

Community Policy