Helical Gear Market By Type (Cross-helical Gears and Double Helical Gears) and By End Users ( Automotive, Process Industry, Energy) - Forecast to 2021-2031

According to the latest report by Renub Research, titled "Global Tea Market By Type, Packaging, Distribution Channel, Application, Region, Company Analysis, & Forecast" Worldwide Tea Industry was valued at US$ 47.4 Billion in 2020. Worldwide tea has a long history of popularity; it is believed to have arisen in China, with records of its usage dating back to the 3rd century AD. It is an aromatic drink prepared by pouring hot or boiling water over cured or fresh leaves of Camellia sinensis, an evergreen shrub native to China and East Asia. Furthermore, after water, tea is the most extensively consumed drink in the world. Tea is a rich source of antioxidants and offers numerous health benefits such as reducing weight loss, risk of heart attack and stroke, maintaining bone health, boosting immunity, and enhancing digestion.

