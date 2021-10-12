CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Helical Gear Market By Type (Cross-helical Gears and Double Helical Gears) and By End Users ( Automotive, Process Industry, Energy) - Forecast to 2021-2031

250 Pages of Research Study Published by Fact.MR, a Leading Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider Offers Riveting Insights into Key Factors Accelerating the Growth of the Global Helical Gear Market over the Assessment Period 2021-2031. Gears are a crucial part of machines and systems. The helical gear is one...

Halal Cosmetics Market, Impact of COVID-19, by Product Type, Companies, Global Forecast by 2021-2027

As per Islamic law, Halal denotes permissible and lawful, whereas haram means prohibited. According to Islamic law, the term halal-haram rule is a part of the entirely legal system." Halal" is often associated with food. Moreover, Halal cosmetics products are gaining traction and surging demand among 2.4 billion Muslim populations worldwide. Apart from the Muslim population, the non-Muslim population attributes these products with ethical consumerism and more stringent quality assurance standards. Halal cosmetics should not contain ingredients derived from blood, pig, human body parts, predatory animals, reptiles, insects, etc. The Worldwide Halal Cosmetics Market Size was valued at US$ 29.13 Billion in 2020.
Epilepsy Monitoring Devices Market worth $615 million by 2026 - Industry-Specific Challenges, Opportunities and Trends Affecting the Growth

According to the new market research report "Epilepsy Monitoring Devices Market by Product (Conventional & Wearable Devices, Standard EEG, Video EEG, Ambulatory EEG, EMG, MEG, Deep Brain Stimulation Devices) End User (Hospitals, Neurology Centres, ASC, Home Care Settings) - Global Forecast to 2026″, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Epilepsy Monitoring Devices Market is projected to reach USD 615 million by 2026 from USD 489 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period.
Track Pad Market By Supported Platform (Windows, Mac) and By Connectivity (Wireless, USB connection, Bluetooth) - Forecast to 2021-2031

250 Pages of Research Study Published by Fact.MR, a Leading Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider Offers Riveting Insights into Key Factors Accelerating the Growth of the Global Track Pad Market over the Assessment Period 2021-2031. Global trackpad/touchpad shipments continue to recover in 2021, finds a new analysis by research...
Consumer IAM Market projected to reach $15.3 billion by 2025, with a remarkable CAGR of 15.1%

According to a new market research report "Consumer IAM Market by Component (Solutions and services), Solution (Identity Governance, Identity Authentication and Verification), Service, Authentication Type, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Industry Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025″, published by MarketsandMarkets, the market size is projected to grow from USD 7.6 billion in 2020 to USD 15.3 billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 15.1% during the forecast period. The increasing venture capital funding and growing investments in consumer identity and access management technology to drive the market growth.
Digital Radiography Market Growth, Global Survey, Analysis, Trend, Share, Company Profiles and Forecast by 2028 | Reports And Data

Market Size – USD 10.28 Billion in 2020, Market Growth - CAGR of 8.7%, Market Trends – Escalating demand for mobile digital x-ray systems. The global digital radiography market size is expected to reach USD 19.82 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 8.7%, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Market revenue growth can be attributed to rapid digitization in healthcare infrastructure, growing adoption of mobile digital x-ray systems across diagnostic centers, and increasing applications in cardiovascular imaging, cancer diagnosis, mammography, and dental and orthopedic surgeries. Surge in demand for portable x-ray devices, incorporation of cutting-edge technologies such as AI in radiography systems, and rising prevalence of cancer, dental problems, orthopedic problems, and cardiovascular disorders are some key factors expected to contribute to market growth going ahead.
5G Networks Market - by Company, Country, Indication, Patient Segment and Phase - Emergen Research

The global 5G Networks Market is expected to reach USD 48.44 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. A rapid escalation in the advancement of the Internet of Things (IoT) appliances and their widespread usage and a consistent upsurge in the volume of online data transfer in connectivity services is anticipated to propel the market growth for 5G network services. Another factor causative of the progress of the market is the escalation in demand to lessen the latency time in online connectivity services as well as the prerequisite of a consistent network service in this age of communication.
3 Top Electric Vehicle Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

Nio is an established and fast-growing name that could be a winning part of the mix. Arrival is taking manufacturing to its customers. Massive growth is expected for EV-charging infrastructure, and ChargePoint is leading the way. The electric vehicle (EV) sector has been popular with investors since Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) paved...
Pipe Manufacturing Machines Market By Type of Pipe (Stainless steel, PVC, HDPE) and By Manufacturing Process (Mandrel Mill Process, Mannesmann Plug Mill Pipe Process, Forged Process) - Forecast to 2021-2031

250 Pages of Research Study Published by Fact.MR, a Leading Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider Offers Riveting Insights into Key Factors Accelerating the Growth of the Global Pipe Manufacturing Machines Market over the Assessment Period 2021-2031. Liquids and gases play an important role in different industries. Thus, the transportation...
Tactical Communication Market By Type (Manpack Radio, Handheld Radio, Multiband Radio) and By Application (Communication, Combat, Command & control) - Forecast to 2021-2031

250 Pages of Research Study Published by Fact.MR, a Leading Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider Offers Riveting Insights into Key Factors Accelerating the Growth of the Global Tactical Communication Market over the Assessment Period 2021-2031. Global tactical communication industry is one of those rare industries which witnessed a steady...
Global Tea Market Size will grow with a CAGR of 7.15% from 2020 to 2026

According to the latest report by Renub Research, titled "Global Tea Market By Type, Packaging, Distribution Channel, Application, Region, Company Analysis, & Forecast" Worldwide Tea Industry was valued at US$ 47.4 Billion in 2020. Worldwide tea has a long history of popularity; it is believed to have arisen in China, with records of its usage dating back to the 3rd century AD. It is an aromatic drink prepared by pouring hot or boiling water over cured or fresh leaves of Camellia sinensis, an evergreen shrub native to China and East Asia. Furthermore, after water, tea is the most extensively consumed drink in the world. Tea is a rich source of antioxidants and offers numerous health benefits such as reducing weight loss, risk of heart attack and stroke, maintaining bone health, boosting immunity, and enhancing digestion.
Protein A Resin Market is likely to witness a CAGR of 8.2% during 2020 to 2030

The need for proper treatments pertaining to infectious diseases, cardiovascular diseases, various types of cancer, and metabolic diseases stands highly unmet across the globe. This need is driving the production and development of monoclonal antibodies, and also as they are biologically and chemically diverse, selective, tolerable, safe, potent and highly...
North America Permethrin Market, Key Players, DROT, Analysis & Forecast Till 2028

The global North America Permethrin market research report added by Reports and Data is a market intelligence report that offers a comprehensive assessment of the market size, market share, revenue growth, CAGR, current and emerging trends, macro- and micro-economic factors, regulatory framework, and key drivers and restraints. The report offers a panoramic view of the North America Permethrin market on a global and regional scale along with key statistical data organized in tables, charts, diagrams, figures, and other pictorial representation. The report has been formulated through extensive primary and secondary research with the data further verified and validated from industry experts, research analysts, professionals, and stakeholders. The report also covers SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to present a complete overview of the competitive landscape of the market.
Washed Silica Sand Market by Fe Content, Particle Size, Application and Region - Global Forecast to 2026

According to the new market research report "Washed Silica Sand Market by Fe Content (>0.01%, ≤0.01%), Particle Size (≤0.4mm, 0.5mm – 0.7mm, >0.7mm), Application (Glass, Foundry, Oil well cement, Ceramic & Refractories, Abrasive, Metallurgy, Filtration) and Region - Global Forecast to 2026″, size is projected to grow from USD 18 million in 2021 to USD 24 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2021 to 2026. The market is projected to grow in accordance with the increase in the demand for silica sand for numerous applications, particularly for glass and foundry application across the globe. Furthermore, the silica sand market has witnessed a significant increase in demand, owing to its demand as a good refractory material, across various end use industries.
Compressor Market Research

The global compressor market size was $39.9 billion in 2019, which is expected to witness a CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast period (2020–2030), to reach $48.5 billion in 2030. The surging replacement of piston compressors with screw compressors, expanding automotive sector, and growing number of food processing units are among the primary driving factors for the compressor industry.
Battery Testing Equipment Market Revenue to Rise Substantially Owing to Increasing End-use Adoption

Battery testing equipment are testing and measuring equipment used for checking the integrity of a secondary battery. The basic parameters verified by battery testing equipment are rated capacity, capacity retention, internal resistance, discharge rate, and life cycle performance. Usually, battery testing equipment are used for the testing of coin cells, prismatic, flat cells, and cylindrical rechargeable batteries. Battery testing equipment are available in two types; stationary and portable. Further, these equipment can be classified according to their function type, such as cell testing, module testing, and pack testing. They are extensively used in the automotive, electronics, and telecommunication industries.
Acoustic Ceiling Tiles Market to Flourish with an Impressive CAGR during 2021-2031: States Fact.MR

250 Pages of Research Study Published by Fact.MR, a Leading Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider Offers Riveting Insights into Key Factors Accelerating the Growth of the Global Acoustic Ceiling Tiles Market over the Assessment Period 2021-2031. Ceiling tiles and panels are largely being used in construction for aesthetic purposes....
Genome Editing Market Overview, Merger and Acquisitions , Drivers, Restraints and Industry Forecast By 2027

Increasing genomic research across the globe coupled with high incidence of target diseases is expected to stimulate market growth. The global Genome Editing market size is expected to reach USD 15.09 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 14.8%, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Genome editing refers to a genetic engineering method used for insertion, deletion, or modification in the genome of any organism. Genome editing has come up as promising tool with wide scale application of established genetic engineering technologies such as TALEN and introduction of new methods such as CRISPR technology.
Specialty Food Ingredients Market are expected to reach nearly US$ 85,000 Mn by 2022-end - FMI Studies

Specialty food ingredients are utilised by the food & beverage industry for enhancing the taste and flavour of the processed food. Specialty food ingredients preserve the texture, emulsify, add benefits in processing, add superfluous edge health dimension, and enhance colour of the produced food. Health, technological, and nutritional related functions of these ingredients make the diet tasty, safe, affordable, healthy, and pleasant for consumption.
