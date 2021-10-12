Cloud Storage Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 26.3% during the forecast period (2021-2028)
Cloud storage market was estimated to be USD 52.3 Billion in 2020 and is expected to witness a high CAGR of 26.3% during the forecast period (2020-2028). The paradigm shift towards hybrid cloud as a prime model, smooth data accessibility, low-cost data storage, rise in cloud adoption across several industry verticals, cloud storage security concerns are significant factors exceeding the cloud storage market size.www.thedallasnews.net
