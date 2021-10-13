CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby County, IL

Shelby County murder suspect pleads guilty, sentenced to life in prison

By Bradley Zimmerman
 6 days ago
SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) – A Shelbyville man was sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty to killing his grandmother earlier this year.

Clayton Anderson admitted to strangling his 72-year-old grandmother, Sherry Hubbartt, to death in April following an argument with her. After concealing his grandmother’s body, Anderson took her 2009 Chevrolet Impala and her debit card and fled to Las Vegas with Thomas Miller, who is accused of helping Anderson cover up the murder.

Anderson and Miller were arrested in Las Vegas on unrelated charges and extradited back to Shelby County.

The investigation of this case was led by the Illinois State Police with assistance from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Department, Decatur Police Department, Nevada Highway Patrol and Las Vegas Metro Police Department.

Shelby County State’s Attorney Nichole Kroncke praised the efforts of all involved law enforcement agencies in bringing Anderson to justice.

“The collaborative efforts of five separate law enforcement agencies led to a brutal murderer being swiftly brought to justice for his unconscionable crime,” Kroncke said. “This case resulted in an agreement to the harshest punishment available under Illinois law as a result of the thorough investigation completed by these dedicated law enforcement agencies.”

Kroncke added that her thoughts and prayers were with Sherry Hubbartt and her family and hoped that the outcome of the case brought the family some measure of peace.

