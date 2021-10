Please see the information below, regarding a registered sex offender that is being released to the community. Mr Whiterabbit will be living at 2002 Packers Ave. We will be hosting a community meeting on 10/13/21, at 5pm, via Zoom. Please see the information below, regarding Mr Whiterabbit and details regarding the meeting. The link for the meeting is as follows. https://cityofmadison.zoom.us/j/7992069955?pwd=N0dpbnJKS2hoVVJyNkxpVFVmSDhCQT09.